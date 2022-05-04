How far and how fast RBI could raise interest rates, impacting your EMIs

"Inflation and rate hikes are in the air. RBI did feel the heat lately and they took the markets by surprise by hiking rates across repo and CRR. We have lately seen large FMCG companies feeling the heat across their bottom-line which is clearly reflected in their prices and communication. The market was expecting a rate hike by RBI but in a slower pace, in fact the overnight indexed swap (1 yr 5 yr) were already pricing 100-140 bps hikes in a year," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder CEO of IFA Global.