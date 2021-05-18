How fluctuations in prices impact overall economy

Inflation increases the cost of production, which is passed on to consumers. With the WPI rising to 10.49% in April as against 7.39% in March, cost push pressures have been witnessed. Cost push pressures hit purchasing power that results in a fall in the standard of living. Inflation also results in increasing project costs. Employers then have to compensate this through variable pay such as dearness allowance if the trend in the WPI gets extended to the CPI too. On the other hand, demand pull inflation incentivises produ-cers to make more. Rising inflation is an advantage for borrowers and disadvantage for lenders.