Economy
How FM struck a fiscal chord: Story of Budget in nine charts
Team Plain Facts 6 min read 01 Feb 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Summary
- The government’s aim for a fiscal deficit of 5.1% of GDP in 2024-25 is around 70 basis points lower than the updated estimate for the current year. This puts the goal to reach the 4.5% mark by 2025-26 within striking reach.
The general elections are around the corner but finance minister Niramala Sitharaman, unlike her predecessor Piyush Goyal in 2019, chose fiscal prudence over any big-bang policy announcements meant to woo the voters.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less