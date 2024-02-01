How FM struck a fiscal chord: Story of Budget in nine charts

While on one hand, robust tax collections have likely been underestimated, the Centre’s target for disinvestment receipts once again seem overly ambitious, given its recent dismal track record. It is set to miss its initial budget for disinvestment receipts for the fifth year in a row. For two years, not only has the government been missing its initial estimates, but also the revised estimates, which it gives just two months before the year ends. This year too, the budget has revised the disinvestment receipts to ₹30,000 crore from ₹51,000 crore for 2023-24, but the latest available data shows the receipts have been only about ₹12,500 crore so far. That leaves a long way to reach even the revised estimate with just two months to go. The paltry progress raises questions whether the target of ₹50,000 crore for 2024-25 can be achieved.