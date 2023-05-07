How geopolitical risk can disrupt economies3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:22 PM IST
This is the risk associated with wars, terrorist acts and tensions between countries that affect the normal and peaceful course of international relations
The finance ministry, in its latest monthly economic overview, warned that geopolitical developments pose a downside risk to India’s growth outlook. The International Monetary Fund and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have expressed similar views in recent weeks, highlighting the risks from rising geopolitical tensions in a multipolar world. Clearly, geopolitical risk has emerged as the top threat to growth and stability.
