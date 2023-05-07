The finance ministry, in its latest monthly economic overview, warned that geopolitical developments pose a downside risk to India’s growth outlook. The International Monetary Fund and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have expressed similar views in recent weeks, highlighting the risks from rising geopolitical tensions in a multipolar world. Clearly, geopolitical risk has emerged as the top threat to growth and stability.

This is the risk associated with wars, terrorist acts and tensions between countries that affect the normal and peaceful course of international relations—according to a definition laid out by economists Dario Caldara and Matteo Iacoviello in a 2018 paper.

Lately, the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the US-China tensions have created geopolitical risks, with direct as well as second-order impacts on many economies, including India. If you want to track how these factors are evolving, Caldara and Iacoviello have designed a useful index. Their geopolitical risk (GPR) index is constructed by counting how often words related to geopolitical risk appear in 11 leading English-language newspapers from the US, UK and Canada. A higher number implies greater risk perception. A country-specific GPR index, such as for India, also requires that the qualifying article mention the name of the country or a major city. While it is true that the GPR index is biased towards the West’s perception of risk, it has been successful in capturing key geopolitical threats and events in the long term. Some events increase geopolitical risk globally (such as the 9/11 attacks), while some are unique to India (Pulwama attacks)—all well captured by the index.

Threats Galore

Geopolitical risk leads to lower growth, higher prices and lower trade volumes. These effects occur through various channels.

First, reshaping of global supply chains due to geopolitical considerations—say, producing locally (reshoring) or sourcing from allied countries (friendshoring)—raises costs by replacing cheaper suppliers with newer alternatives. Second, fragmentation of international trade along geopolitical lines reduces trade flows and brings down global growth. The World Trade Organization predicts that world trade will grow below its long-term average pace in 2023. Finally, supply chokepoints push up prices of key inputs: examples include the rise in wheat prices after the Ukraine invasion and the European energy crisis after sanctions on Russia.

These disturbances are expected to have a significant impact, and Indian policy makers recognize this risk.

India’s Bets

Generally, geopolotical risk has a negative effect on foreign direct investment (FDI), because investors respond to the threat perception by postponing investment or requiring higher returns. But this is a complex relationship which depends on the specific situation as well as the economic health of the FDI recipient country. For instance, during 2014-2016, FDI into India grew because strong economic growth adequately compensated for the risk of investing.

The 2023 global outlook for FDI is weak, partly due to the many geopolitical flashpoints in the world today. But the situation favours India as an investment destination. US-China tensions have pushed multinational corporations into setting up facilities in neutral locations—India, with its large market, could be a beneficiary. Also, by maintaining a non-aligned position on the Ukraine war, India has avoided alienating the West or Russia.

Money Matters

A rise in geopolitical risk is usually accompanied by higher market volatility and lower equity returns. But this volatility tends to be short-term, and is higher for a geopolitical threat than an actual conflict. Once the feared event occurs, uncertainty is resolved, and volatility falls to pre-threat levels.

For example, India’s volatility gauge, VIX, jumped sharply at the start of the Ukraine war, but dropped by the last quarter of 2022, when most of the resulting pain and policy response was factored into market prices. However, prolonged geopolitical stress can bring down equity returns for a longer period if it results in reduced foreign capital inflows. During such periods, investors may favour safe haven assets such as gold and the US dollar. India escaped the first outcome in 2022, but geopolitics, along with global inflation and rate tightening, enabled gold and dollar to outperform.

The author is an independent writer in economics and finance.