How geopolitical risk can disrupt economies

Lately, the invasion of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the US-China tensions have created geopolitical risks, with direct as well as second-order impacts on many economies, including India. If you want to track how these factors are evolving, Caldara and Iacoviello have designed a useful index. Their geopolitical risk (GPR) index is constructed by counting how often words related to geopolitical risk appear in 11 leading English-language newspapers from the US, UK and Canada. A higher number implies greater risk perception. A country-specific GPR index, such as for India, also requires that the qualifying article mention the name of the country or a major city. While it is true that the GPR index is biased towards the West’s perception of risk, it has been successful in capturing key geopolitical threats and events in the long term. Some events increase geopolitical risk globally (such as the 9/11 attacks), while some are unique to India (Pulwama attacks)—all well captured by the index.

