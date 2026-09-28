How gold sector is gearing up $100 bn export target as India eyes massive expansion in $55 bn FTA jewellery market

Industry leaders and policymakers called for deeper upskilling of artisans, greater utilisation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) markets, policy advocacy for MSMEs, and high-margin design innovation.

Trade stalwarts shared their views during the 14th edition of the Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) 2026, organised by Informa Markets in India, which opened today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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The three-day B2B exhibition, held from September 26–28, 2026, drew participation from jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, exporters, and allied industry professionals from across India.

The event brought together 650+ exhibitors, 3,000+ jewellery brands and 150,000+ designs under one roof.

During the event, leaders highlighted the jewellery sector's massive growth trajectory, noting that rising gold prices are reshaping consumer demand toward lightweight, design-driven, and studded jewellery while strengthening the push from "Vocal for Local" to global competitiveness, according to a press release.

What did leaders say? 1. From ‘Vocal for Local’ to ‘Local to Global’ Addressing the Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) 2026 on September 26, Lok Sabha MP Praveen Khandelwal said India’s gems and jewellery sector exports approximately ₹2.5 lakh crore worth of goods against imports of around ₹1.65 lakh crore, reflecting its strong export orientation and contribution to the country’s trade.

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"As we work towards the government’s 2030 export ambitions, the industry must strengthen the journey from ‘Vocal for Local’ to ‘Local to Global’ through investment, skill development and greater value addition," he said.

Khandelwal said that it is equally important to recognise and upskill Indian artisans, whose craftsmanship directly contributes to product quality and global competitiveness.

"Building their capabilities will help Indian jewellery become more competitive and strengthen its presence across international markets," he added.

'Jewellery exports targeted at $100 billion' Meanwhile, Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, said, “India’s gold and jewellery industry has significant opportunities ahead as the country progresses towards Viksit Bharat 2047, with the economy expected to grow from USD 4.5 trillion to USD 30 trillion."

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"India is already the world’s leading gold jewellery market, and the Swarnim Udaan 2047 roadmap outlines the industry’s growth potential," Jains said.

He said that over the next five to seven years, nearly 20 percent to 25 percent of India’s gold consumption could come from domestic mines, while jewellery exports are targeted at $100 billion.

"With nearly 31,000 tonnes of gold held by Indian households and a median age of 28 years, financialisation, innovation and evolving consumer demand can unlock greater economic value. Platforms such as the Delhi Jewellery and Gems Fair encourage industry collaboration and knowledge exchange, helping strengthen India’s capabilities to serve and shape the global jewellery market," he said.

$55 bn FTA jewellery market In June this year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said India's FTA partner countries collectively import over $55 billion of jewellery annually; India's current share of US$8 billion signals a large untapped opportunity

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"India’s current share stands at $8 billion — pointing to substantial headroom for growth. Rajasthan, which accounts for 97 percent of India’s coloured gemstone exports and has a strong presence in silver and imitation jewellery, is uniquely placed to capture this opportunity," the ministry had said.

India's percentage in global jewellery demand India’s jewellery industry continues to demonstrate its significance in the global market, while also undergoing an important period of transformation, said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

He claimed that in the second quarter of 2026, India accounted for 27 percent of global gold jewellery demand, even as high gold prices continued to influence purchasing patterns and encouraged consumers and retailers to explore lighter-weight and value-conscious formats.

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At the same time, India’s gems and jewellery exports reached $27.72 billion in FY26, with the recently outlined 2040 roadmap sets an ambition of taking exports to $100 billion, highlighting the sector’s strong role in international trade, he said.

India’s total exports have nearly doubled over the past twelve years, reaching an all-time high of USD 863 billion in FY 2025–26—up from USD 468 billion in FY 2014–15. Merchandise exports stood at USD 442 billion and services exports at USD 421 billion, reflecting the resilience and competitiveness of the Indian economy.