Mint Explainer | How has LPG supply eased for second-largest global buyer of domestic cooking gas?

New Delhi: The Union government has shortened the booking period for domestic cooking gas cylinders to 25 days, cutting down from the earlier 45-day rule. The longer booking cycle was introduced in March after the war in West Asia disrupted supplies. While the region accounted for 90% of India's total liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports, India is increasing its LPG imports from the US, which now accounts for 60% of India’s cooking gas imports of 33 million tonnes valued at $11 billion. Also, Algeria and Angola are the other new sources of LPG. Domestic production has also ramped up, helping ease supply woes, with the government setting LPG production targets for all refiners last month. Mint explains why LPG supplies have eased for India, the world’s second-largest buyer of cooking gas that imports up to 65% of its annual requirement. The development is significant for the country’s 340 million LPG consumers.