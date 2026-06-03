How have crude oil prices behaved during the West Asia war?

What is the outlook on oil prices?

Analysts had projected a further surge in crude prices in case the war stretched, with some anticipating Brent touching $200 per barrel within this year. However, the prospects of the ongoing peace talks are expected to anchor the prices going ahead. Although, supply risks are likely to keep prices elevated, Goldman Sachs recently flagged weakening demand—in China and western Europe—as a factor weighing on the prices. The bank said the weak demand creates an around $10 a barrel of downside risk to its Brent crude price forecast of $90 a barrel for the fourth quarter of 2026. The International Energy Agency recently estimated world oil demand to contract by 420,000 barrels per day (bpd) on a year-on-year basis in 2026, to 104 million bpd.