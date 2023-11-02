How Higher Rates for Longer Can Be Good News for the Economy

Federal Reserve policy makers appear disinclined to raise interest rates again. But neither do they expect to be cutting rates soon, and when they eventually do, they don’t think they are going to be cutting them by all that much. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This higher-for-longer prospect has been unsettling for investors, and is part of why long-term interest rates have risen so much over the past several months. But if Fed policy makers are right about their ability to keep rates high—and it is a big if—then the economy could be in a very good place.

Wednesday's Fed decision went pretty much the way investors expected it would. The central bank's policy-setting committee left its target for overnight rates on hold, at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, but left the door open for future rate increases. Fed officials believe that the run-up in long-term rates will effectively do some of their work for them in restraining the economy, and are heartened by how inflation, while still too high, has cooled over the past year. But if inflation does reaccelerate, they are ready to tighten more.

Following the meeting, futures markets put the chances of the Fed’s policy committee raising rates by a quarter point at its final meeting of 2023, next month, at about one in five.

Easing isn’t on the Fed’s radar, though—especially with continued strength in the job market, as well as last week’s Commerce Department report showing that gross domestic product grew at a 4.9% annual rate in the third quarter. “The committee is not thinking about rate cuts at all," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his postmeeting news conference.

When policy makers last offered interest-rate projections, following their September meeting, their median forecast called for a target range on rates at the end of next year just a quarter percentage point lower than now, and at this point they seem unlikely to change that forecast. On the other hand, Powell said that the current stance of policy is restrictive—a view that over time rates at this level will cool the economy to the point that they will need to be cut.

But a belief that the country can weather rates near their current level for the next year is in itself remarkable, suggesting the economy has reserves of strength that at least until recently weren’t adequately appreciated. Powell pointed to the increasing size of the labor force—the consequence of more people entering the job hunt and a recovery in immigration—and remaining pandemic savings held by households as some of the things that might be helping power the economy. He also noted that the Fed’s staff, which removed its recession forecast in September, still doesn’t foresee a downturn.

The longer the Fed can hold off on cutting rates, the more likely it will seem that the just-right, or neutral, rate for when inflation reaches the 2% target, has moved up. In their September projections, policy makers continued to estimate that their target rate will average 2.5% in the longer term—essentially their forecast of the neutral rate. That has basically been their forecast since mid-2019, but their confidence in that estimate seems to be deteriorating.

A higher neutral rate would come with a lot of benefits. For one, it would mean that if a recession hit, the Fed would have more room to cut rates, lessening the chances of hitting zero and having to resort to bond buying and other extraordinary measures in order to resuscitate the economy. Moreover, higher neutral rates are often due to stronger productivity and an ability for the economy to grow more quickly.

There is much that could go wrong. Inflation could reaccelerate, prompting the Fed to raise rates to the point that a downturn becomes inevitable. The lagged effects of the Fed’s past rate increases, plus the jump in mortgage and other long-term interest rates, could prove more than the economy can take.

But if investors want to wish for something, it might be that the Fed is right on rates.

