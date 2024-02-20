How India became the world’s most nimble energy buyer
SummaryWith a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas—at the right price.
Global energy markets have been on a roller coaster for the past few years. While major industrial economies have been thrown for a loop, India, facing record import needs on a tight budget, is almost enjoying the ride.
