How India can insulate inflation from soaring crude oil prices — IMF explains

To remain insulated from soaring crude oil prices, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested Indian government to adopt monetary tightening and measures to check structural weaknesses. IMF believes that rise in crude oil price in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war is the prime reason for rise in Indian inflation. It said that commodity fiscal stance, supporting vulnerable households and focus on infrastructure investments would enable India to keep its inflation insulated from rising crude oil prices.

