comScore

How India-Israel trade ties have grown, in charts

Shuja Asrar 1 min read 09 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Israel is the third largest exporter of defence equipment to India after Russia and France (Photo: AFP)
Israel is the third largest exporter of defence equipment to India after Russia and France (Photo: AFP)

Summary

  • Trade between the two countries has risen steadily, and saw with a spike in 2022-23 when India’s petroleum products exports to the country soared 3.5 times to an all-time high.

Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday has invited condemnation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other global leaders. The ensuing crisis has also brought into focus the possible impact of a full-blown war in the region on India’s trade. The trade ties between India and Israel have risen steadily, with a spike last year when Israel became India's fourth-largest destination of petroleum products exports. In November 2022, Israel was the biggest.

In 2022-23, India's exports of petroleum products to Israel jumped 3.5 times to $5.5 billion, against $1.6 billion in the previous year. This increased India’s exports by 77% compared to the previous year, and the total trade between the two countries by 37%. However, the spike in petroleum exports hasn’t sustained in 2023-24 so far.

The trade ties between the two countries gained momentum in 1992, following the establishment of diplomatic relations. In 1992, the trade was primarily limited to precious metals such as diamonds. Today, both countries have diversified their trade portfolio to engineering goods, electronic goods, fertilizers and textiles, agricultural products, petroleum products and pearls, and precious and semi-precious stones

Israel is also the third largest exporter of defence equipment to India after Russia and France (the data cited above excludes defence trade). In 2022, Israel constituted more than 8% of total defence imports to India. Mint explores the trade ties between the two countries:

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App