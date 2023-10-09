How India-Israel trade ties have grown, in charts
Summary
- Trade between the two countries has risen steadily, and saw with a spike in 2022-23 when India’s petroleum products exports to the country soared 3.5 times to an all-time high.
Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday has invited condemnation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other global leaders. The ensuing crisis has also brought into focus the possible impact of a full-blown war in the region on India’s trade. The trade ties between India and Israel have risen steadily, with a spike last year when Israel became India's fourth-largest destination of petroleum products exports. In November 2022, Israel was the biggest.