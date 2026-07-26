Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a phased tariff plan for low-cost generic drugs, with the aim of bringing manufacturing back to the US. While many believe the plan is unviable and difficult to implement, Indian drugmakers will have much to lose if Trump goes through with it. Mint unpacks the potential impact, why the US remains a key market, and what companies can do.
Mint Explainer: How can Indian drugmakers blunt the impact of Trump’s generic tariffs?
SummaryFrom local outsourcing and tech transfers to passing costs on to American consumers, pharmaceutical firms are weighing tactical options to protect their margins.
Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a phased tariff plan for low-cost generic drugs, with the aim of bringing manufacturing back to the US. While many believe the plan is unviable and difficult to implement, Indian drugmakers will have much to lose if Trump goes through with it. Mint unpacks the potential impact, why the US remains a key market, and what companies can do.
About the Author
Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.
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