How Indian stock market envision PM Modi's dream of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047? Explained
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government launched a drive to gather youth ideas for 'Viksit Bharat'. BSE and NSE officials emphasize the market's role in India's development vision for 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government recently launched a drive to source ideas from the youth for a blueprint to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’. He sees the Indian economy rising further in leaps and bounds by making the country a 'developed nation worth $30 trillion economy by 2047. The Indian equity market has been an instrumental part of the country's economic growth. Going ahead, the stock market is expected to support Indian businesses and jobs.