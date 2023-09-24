How India's jobs market has shifted, for better and for worse
Summary
- The labour market has seen a structural shift away from farm jobs, but mainly to construction and not to high-value sectors such as manufacturing or services. Nor has the pace of job creation kept pace with economic growth, a new report has found.
Solving the problem of joblessness has been a daunting matter for successive governments. In the past 40 years, economic growth has aided a structural shift away from agricultural jobs, but it hasn’t necessarily led to a proportionate growth in the workforce. Disparities have reduced, but not enough. On the bright side, more families are now in better jobs than their previous generations, showing greater upward mobility, a key indicator of progress. These are the findings of the latest State of Working India (SWI) report, released last week by the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University.