How India's jobs market has shifted, for better and for worse

5. The gains and the pains

Overall, India did take a leap in creating more regular jobs, up to 5 million per year between 2017 and 2019 from about 3 million per year between 2004 and 2017, with the share of salaried workers rising to 25% by 2018, the report said. However, since 2019, the pace of regular-wage jobs creation has decreased due to the growth slowdown. Moreover, for graduates below the age of 25, the jobs market had little to offer, with 42.3% being unemployed. Women were often limited by societal norms. In urban areas, those with husbands who earned more were less likely to be employed, although it was only till a threshold: the likelihood of being employed rises once the husband’s salary crosses ₹40,000 per month, the analysis found. For women with unemployed mothers-in-law present in the same home, the likelihood of being employed was lower by 20% (rural) and 30% (urban), compared to households where no mother-in-law is present.