How inflation threatens the recovery

Much of the debate over inflation is whether the good sort—i.e., overheating—is about to happen. But investors are signaling that the bad sort is the bigger risk to the economy. As measured inflation has shot to a 13-year high of 5.4%, long-term bond yields have plummeted. Even before the spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 unsettled stocks this week, more economically sensitive sectors have been flagging. Those are the sorts of market movements that precede an economic slowdown. Meanwhile, economic data has gone from solidly upbeat to mixed: Forecaster IHS Markit has revised down estimated annual growth in the second quarter from nearly 12% in early June to 8%.

