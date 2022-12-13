How long should Powell keep raising interest rates? Fed officials are divided
Cracks are beginning to emerge over how stubborn inflation has become and what to do about it
In the past nine months, Jerome Powell has raised interest rates at the fastest pace of any Federal Reserve chair since the 1980s, triggering a market rout, bringing the housing market to a standstill and prompting fears of an imminent recession. That was the easy part.
When inflation was hitting 40-year highs, Fed officials were unanimous that rates needed to rise aggressively. Now cracks are beginning to emerge among them over how stubborn inflation has become and what they should do about it.
Some expect inflation to cool steadily next year and want to stop raising rates soon. Others worry inflation won’t ease enough next year, a scenario that calls for raising rates higher or holding them at that level for longer, boosting the chance of a sharp downturn.
That leaves Mr. Powell with the challenge of charting the next stage of interest-rate policy. He faces two difficult questions: how high to raise rates from here, and how long to hold them at that level to conquer inflation.
Mr. Powell repeatedly says he worries more about the risks of not doing enough to fight inflation than of doing too much, but also that the Fed is trying to strike a balance that avoids unnecessary economic pain.
“We’ve been pretty aggressive," he said at an event last month in Washington. “We wouldn’t…try to crash the economy and then clean up afterwards. I wouldn’t take that approach at all."
In this first phase of the Fed’s inflation battle—rapidly lifting rates from zero enough to stop stimulating economic activity—Mr. Powell raised rates by 0.75 percentage point at each of the Fed’s past four meetings after underestimating price pressures last year. Those last three moves won unanimous support from the rate-setting committee.
“The easy lifting is done," said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon and a former senior Fed economist.
Now in phase two, Fed officials expect to increase rates in smaller steps. Mr. Powell signaled last month the Fed would likely raise its benchmark federal-funds rate by 0.5 point at its two-day meeting that concludes Wednesday. That would bring the rate to a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, a 15-year high.
In a third phase, which most Fed officials expect to reach by spring or summer, the Fed will hold the rate at some yet-to-be-determined higher level until inflation is well on its way down to its 2% goal.
The fed-funds rate influences other borrowing costs throughout the economy, including rates on mortgages, credit cards and auto loans. Raising it tends to curb hiring, spending and investment, while lowering it spurs such activity. But those effects work with what economists call long and variable lags, which means central bankers may not know for a year or more if they have tightened too much or not enough.
Nearly all Fed officials expect unemployment to increase, which could lead to deeper disagreements over where to set rates, said Nathan Sheets, chief global economist at Citigroup.
“At that point, you really could have a divergence of views between those who say, ‘We want to stay tight,’ and others who say, ‘We’ve done our job. We can ease off,’ " said Mr. Sheets.
The outlook for inflation and wage pressures sits at the center of the disagreements. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, rose 6% in October from a year earlier. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy categories, rose 5%.
The divide falls into two camps: the doves, who think high inflation is likely to steadily decelerate and want to minimize potential job losses, and the hawks, who more readily embrace stiffer measures to fight inflation.
The doves argue that high inflation reflects unexpected disruptions such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They think just as these shocks wane, the Fed’s swift rate increases will significantly weaken economic demand, forcing companies to compete for sales by lowering prices. They expect to see this cool inflation for housing, autos and other long-lasting goods.
Doves are urging patience. They worry that the central bank might raise rates higher than needed to reduce inflation and cause an unnecessarily deep economic downturn. At last month’s Fed meeting, some warned against continuing to raise rates in historically large moves of 0.75 point for this reason, according to minutes of the meeting.
Chief among their concerns is that the Fed has moved so quickly this year that it hasn’t had time to study the effects on the economy.
After the Fed stops raising rates, “if we have to, we can always tighten further," said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker last month. “But we should let the system work itself out, and we also need to recognize that this will take time."
Some doves have also paid more attention to the harm caused by downturns. “I do worry that the presumption…that a recession is almost inevitable is not helpful, because I truly do not see it that way," said Boston Fed President Susan Collins in an interview last month. “The costs of unemployment are very real for people, and that’s something I take seriously."
The hawks also see inflation slowing, but to levels between 3% and 4% if hiring doesn’t slow significantly. They worry that without a weaker labor market, price pressures would stay unacceptably high because employees could win bigger raises that keep paychecks and prices rising in lockstep.
“It’s making me nervous—more and more businesses are saying: Well, we’re building in 5% wage growth next year, and we don’t know if it’s going to be enough" to retain workers, said Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, last month.
Wage growth has been running around 1.5 to 2 percentage points too high, Mr. Powell said last month. “We want wages to go up strongly, but they have got to go up at a level that is consistent with 2% inflation over time," he said.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said she thinks it is unlikely that the Fed can lower inflation without a recession. The labor market is so strong, she said, “that I don’t know how you bring this level of inflation down without having some real slowing—and maybe we even have contraction in the economy to get there."
The hawks worry the Fed will start cutting rates too soon once the unemployment rate rises, risking a repeat of its stop-and-go tightening of the 1970s. Economists see that as a disastrous policy error by then-Chairman Arthur Burns. Inflation didn’t come down until the early 1980s, when then-Chairman Paul Volcker raised rates sharply. The unemployment rate rose to 10.8% in 1982, its highest level at the time since the Great Depression.
Several Fed officials, including Mr. Powell at a news conference last month, have suggested it would be worse for the country if inflation resurges and they have to restart rate increases later in 2023 than to raise rates too much and trigger a recession.
Mr. Volcker’s experience shows “when there are recessions triggered by tight monetary policy to crush inflation, the recovery can be very quick from that," said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari during a panel discussion on Oct. 18. Since joining the Fed system in 2016, Mr. Kashkari was among the central bank’s biggest doves. This June, he revealed his rate-rise projections were among the most hawkish of his colleagues.
Some economists think the Fed has already tightened too much. Alan Detmeister, an economist at UBS, expects core inflation to fall rapidly after a recession hits next year. He sees it declining to 2.1% by the end of 2023 and 1.6% in two years.
Mr. Detmeister, who once headed the Fed research division responsible for forecasting wages and prices, said he thinks the current period of high inflation looks more like the price spikes that followed the end of wartime mobilization in the late 1940s than it does the beginning of a wage-price spiral that took root in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Just as has been the case after the pandemic, after World War II “you had large fiscal stimulus, large excess savings, big labor market turmoil, a real shift in what people were buying," he said. “Inflation spiked, and then after surging for a year, it really came down on its own."
Other economists see risks that inflation stays elevated unless the economy goes through a recession because the U.S. faces more persistent labor shortages and because wage inflation tends to be difficult to bring down without a downturn. Some of these economists see a risk that, even after a downturn, inflation declines but still runs above the Fed’s 2% target.
“Getting inflation down to 3% or 4% should not be all that hard," said Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank of America. “Getting close to 2% in the next couple years will be much harder and may not even be doable."
Normally, the Fed would cut rates as soon as it thinks the economy is entering a recession, said Mr. Harris, but he thinks investors are in for a surprise next year when the Fed doesn’t do that. “People don’t understand this will be a very different recession," he said. “This is one where they’re willing to deliberately create a recession, and they’re not going to cut right away."
For now, Mr. Powell has signaled his intention to follow through on the rate increases that investors anticipate, which would lift the Fed’s benchmark rate to around 5% by March, as he seeks to forge a consensus. After that, many forecasters expect the Fed to continue raising rates in more traditional quarter-point increments if it concludes the economy hasn’t slowed enough to sufficiently reduce inflation.
Mr. Powell said last month he would prefer to go “slower and feel your way a little bit to what we think is the right level" and then “to hold on longer at a high level and not loosen policy too early."
Mr. Powell is already under fire from some Democratic lawmakers for what they say has been a hasty overreaction. “There is a big difference between landing a plane and crashing it," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said at a conference last month.
Some investors think Mr. Powell will flinch on raising rates once unemployment rises, but former Fed governor Randal Quarles, who has known the Fed chair since they worked in the Treasury Department in the early 1990s, said Mr. Powell is determined to avoid Mr. Burns’s mistakes of failing to control inflation.
“People really misjudge the fact that Jay is a diplomat and a genuinely good guy to mean he’s a conciliator—which is absolutely not the case," said Mr. Quarles, who served at the Fed from 2017 to 2021. “He’ll have a very clear view, and he’s committed to doing what the law requires," which is to lower inflation.
During a panel discussion this spring, Mr. Quarles told a story of how a newly hired security guard had come to his Fed office late one night after Mr. Quarles accidentally triggered an alarm. After the guard showed interest in the artworks hung on his office wall, Mr. Quarles began explaining why he had displayed an abstract painting done by Mr. Burns.
No explanation was needed. “That’s the guy who let inflation get out of control," the guard said.
The story shows, Mr. Quarles said, “that this is an institution from top to bottom that knows the one great sin that will be remembered by everyone 50 years later is if you let inflation get out of control."