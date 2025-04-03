How might central banks react to Trump’s new tariffs?

Increased tariffs raise prices in the country that imposes them, and reduces economic activity in the country they target.

That is about as much as central banks around the world can be certain of as they respond to President Trump’s new duties on imports to the U.S., which threaten to rewire the global economy in unpredictable ways.

“There are moments in history when things that were once set in stone become fluid," said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. “The geopolitical landscape we face today has been turned upside down."

The impact of Trump’s tariffs on inflation in countries outside the U.S. will depend on whether there is retaliation, the degree to which goods that would have been sold to U.S. buyers end up elsewhere, and currency movements. The impact might also vary over time, with tariffs initially raising prices, but later having a disinflationary effect if economies slow.

For those reasons, making the right call on tariffs is not cut and dried for central banks. But for those that have made a judgement, policymakers have largely but not unanimously leaned toward easing policy to counter the hit to growth.

Trump Wednesday announced another round of tariff increases, adding to earlier tax rises. All U.S. imports will be subject to a 10% tariff, effective April 5. Some nations, however, will be hit with higher tariff rates that start April 9. For example, a 34% duty will apply to China, 20% for Europe and 24% for Japan.

Higher U.S. tariffs will weaken export-related activity in the targeted countries, and are therefore likely to cool inflation over time. The more reliant a country is on sales to U.S. buyers, the greater that effect, with some facing the threat of a slide into recession.

But if a government chooses to retaliate by raising its duties on imports from the U.S., prices will rise, just as they will in the U.S. So the ECB estimates that eurozone inflation could be as much as half a percentage point higher if U.S. tariff rises prompt retaliation.

Trade diversion would have the opposite effect, and lower prices. If businesses in China, for example, find that demand for their products has weakened because tariffs have made them more expensive for American buyers, they will likely try to find customers elsewhere, and lower their prices to do so. So while the price of a particular product might rise in the U.S. as a result of higher tariffs, it could fall in other countries.

Foreign exchange rates are the other big factor in determining how tariffs will affect inflation rates, activity and jobs around the world. Typically, economists would expect the currency of the country imposing tariffs to gain against the currencies of the targeted countries.

That’s for two reasons. Firstly, weaker demand for the tariffed products should weaken demand for the currency in which it is sold. Secondly, the boost to inflation in the U.S. from higher tariffs would likely mean the Fed keeps interest rates higher than otherwise, boosting the returns to holders of dollar assets.

However, currencies haven’t moved as expected over recent months, with the euro gaining against the dollar.

“We don’t know how currencies will behave, and that’s key," said Megan Greene, a rate setter at the Bank of England.

Central banks around the world have had a long time to think about the impact of higher tariffs, and many have published analyses of the potential impact that emphasize how much depends on the particular way the key factors interact, as well as the precise details of the new tariffs.

If that appears inconclusive, what we do know is that policymakers have generally not held back on rate cuts since it became clear that Trump meant what he said on the campaign trail. Indeed, the central banks of Canada and Mexico have recently decided to press ahead with rate cuts in the shadow of new tariffs.

So it appears that, for now, central bankers see tariffs and the economic dislocation they cause as likely to press down on inflation over coming years, even if there is an initial jump in prices.

When the dust settles on the realignment of the global economy that appears to be underway, consumer prices are likely to be higher around the world, if only because the driving force behind globalization was the search for the lowest-coast locations in which it was possible to make any particular good.

