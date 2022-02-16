This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Economy / How much GST on income earned by providing guest lectures? What AAR ruling says
How much GST on income earned by providing guest lectures? What AAR ruling says
1 min read.06:04 PM ISTPTI
AAR says such service falls under the category of other professionals, technical and business services so the applicant has to pay GST of 18 per cent
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Income earned from providing guest lectures will attract 18 per cent GST, the Karnataka bench of AAR has ruled. The applicant, Sairam Gopalkrishna Bhat, had approached the Authority for Advance Ruling seeking clarity on whether the income earned from conducting guest lectures, amounts to or results to as the supply of taxable services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Income earned from providing guest lectures will attract 18 per cent GST, the Karnataka bench of AAR has ruled. The applicant, Sairam Gopalkrishna Bhat, had approached the Authority for Advance Ruling seeking clarity on whether the income earned from conducting guest lectures, amounts to or results to as the supply of taxable services.
While passing the ruling, the AAR said the said service falls under the category of other professionals, technical and business services and does not fall under the exempted category of services. Hence, the said services provided by the applicant attract GST of 18 per cent, it said.
While passing the ruling, the AAR said the said service falls under the category of other professionals, technical and business services and does not fall under the exempted category of services. Hence, the said services provided by the applicant attract GST of 18 per cent, it said.
The AAR ruling would mean that service professionals whose turnover exceeds ₹20 lakh will have to pay 18 per cent of goods and services tax (GST) on income earned from providing guest lectures.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this ruling will open pandora's box for millions of freelancers, academicians, researchers, professors and others who share knowledge as guest lectures on payment of consideration.