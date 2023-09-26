How Much Savings Do Americans Have Left, Anyway?3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:49 PM IST
If Americans still have money sitting around, consumer spending could be bolstered and any remaining savings could make it easier for people to weather a rainy day.
Everybody knows that U.S. households’ savings soared after the pandemic struck, as the combined effects of checks from the government and fewer opportunities to spend swelled wallets. And everybody knows that as the checks stopped coming, the economy reopened and inflation began to bite, those savings got whittled away.