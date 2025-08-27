How much will US earn from Trump's tariffs? Here's what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says

US President Donald Trump has constantly claimed that reciprocal tariffs will promote American manufacturing and create jobs in his bid to ‘Make America Great Again.’

However, his trade policy has confused the global economy, and as a result, several firms in the US have raised prices for their consumers, the BBC reported. Amid all the gains and consequences of Trump's tariffs, here is how much revenue the US is expected to generate as a result of its proposed duties —

The customs duty revenues from the tariffs may exceed $500 billion annually, with a significant surge from July to August and probably an even larger growth in September, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.

Bessent informed a White House Cabinet meeting that his previous estimate of a $300 billion annual tariff revenue was very low.

"We had a substantial jump from July to August, and I think we're going to see a bigger jump from August to September," Bessent said. “So I think we could be on our way well over half a trillion, maybe towards a trillion-dollar number. This administration, your administration, has made a meaningful dent in the budget deficit,” he added.

Trump tariffs impact Tariff revenue could help offset the higher deficit resulting from the Republican tax cut and spending law this year. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that this bill will increase the deficit by $3.4 trillion over the next decade.

Trump's tariffs led to a nearly $21 billion increase in US customs duty collections in July, up from $7 billion in July 2024, and almost matching the $20 billion rise seen in June. Major tariff rate hikes for almost all trading partners started on August 7, news agency Reuters reported.

Also Read | Did Narendra Modi refuse to pick 4 phone calls from Trump?

The US Treasury reported on Monday that as of August 22, the government had collected $29.6 billion in combined customs and excise taxes so far during August, matching its total for the whole month of July. As of July 22, that combined figure stood at $7.8 billion, but customs duty collections can vary from day to day.

Bessent also pointed out that last week, the CBO's revised estimate suggested that federal revenue from Trump's tariffs could cut federal deficits by $4 trillion over a decade. "And I would expect that number could increase from here," Bessent added.