How painful will Trump’s tariffs be for American businesses?

Companies can respond to tariffs in three ways. The first is to stockpile goods. Microsoft, Dell and HP are among the American tech companies that are rushing to import as many electronic components as possible before the new administration takes office in January. Yet there are limits to that strategy. Stockpiles may be depleted well before tariffs are lifted. And holding inventory requires warehouses and ties up cash. Many big companies already expanded their inventories in the wake of the supply-chain mayhem of the pandemic, and may have limited appetite to increase them further, particularly as higher interest rates raise the cost of doing so. According to JPMorgan Chase, another bank, the average ratio of working capital to sales among America’s 1,500 most valuable listed companies last year was higher than at any point in the past decade except 2020.