How RBI went wrong on inflation

The retail inflation, in each of the months since January, has been higher than 6%. In fact, the median inflation during this period was 7%. RBI’s monetary policy framework agreement with the government clearly states that the central bank would be seen to have failed to meet its target rate of inflation, if the inflation was more than 6% or less than 2%, for three consecutive quarters. As stated earlier, inflation from January to September has been higher than 6% in each month, or for three consecutive quarters. This is the first time the RBI has failed to meet its inflation target, since it entered into an agreement with the government.