How Red Sea attacks put India’s trade at risk
Summary
- India stares at increased costs of some commodities and disruption to its energy supplies if the crisis in the Red Sea continues to escalate in the coming days
The Gaza war has long posed the risk of escalating into a broader crisis for the global economy, and recent developments in the Red Sea are proving this concern to be valid. Yemen's Houthi militants have been attacking commercial ships, purportedly in solidarity with Palestine, potentially jeopardizing global supply chains and driving up commodity prices, especially for fuel. It goes without saying that India is vulnerable to these cascading impacts.