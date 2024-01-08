How Red Sea attacks put India’s trade at risk

India impact

With this, some of the biggest components in India’s trade basket are at risk, at a time of an already weak external environment. India’s exports have contracted for six of the eight months this fiscal year. The country depends on imports for close to 87% of its oil needs, leading to the risk of increased energy costs as it may have to use longer routes to secure its supplies. Similarly, chemicals, another of the likely-impacted commodities, are the second biggest component in India’s manufacturing exports list (20% share) and the third-biggest overall this fiscal year so far, shows latest trade data till November. In textile and ready-made garments, India has been one of the top five exporters globally, making up 7.6% of the country’s total exports this fiscal.