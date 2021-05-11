How does rising metal prices affect the Indian economy?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Metal prices are on a tear as investors bet on global economic recovery amid supply side constraints. China’s benchmark iron ore futures surged 10% to a record high on Monday. Mint looks at the reasons behind the rally.
Why are metal prices increasing?
Globally, demand is outpacing supply because of economic recovery with improving manufacturing and better demand forecast for electric vehicles where copper—prices of which have gained 34% on the London Metal Exchange (LME) this year—is a key ingredient. Both ferrous and non-ferrous metals have rallied. However, domestic steel prices are at a discount to both landed price of imports from China (20%) and export price (11%). Global crude steel production grew 15% year-on-year in March 2021, mainly due to a low base. Iron ore supply is unable to keep up with demand for high- grade iron ore in China.