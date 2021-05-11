How does rising metal prices affect the Indian economy?

Globally, demand is outpacing supply because of economic recovery with improving manufacturing and better demand forecast for electric vehicles where copper—prices of which have gained 34% on the London Metal Exchange (LME) this year—is a key ingredient. Both ferrous and non-ferrous metals have rallied. However, domestic steel prices are at a discount to both landed price of imports from China (20%) and export price (11%). Global crude steel production grew 15% year-on-year in March 2021, mainly due to a low base. Iron ore supply is unable to keep up with demand for high- grade iron ore in China.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in