The impact of rising prices on investors and the salaried class

Retail inflation, which peaked at 6.95% in March 2022 as against 6.07% in February 2022, has been the highest in 17 months. Food and beverages inflation, which constitutes 45.86% of the CPI basket of commodities, surged to 7.47% in March 2022 against 5.93% in the preceding month. Fuel prices increased only towards March end. As such, it’s impact on inflation would be felt only in the near future. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, was 6.53% in March 2022. This also does not paint a pretty picture for the country. Wholesale inflation was 13.11% in February 2022 against 12.96% in January 2022.