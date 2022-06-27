How shrinkflation is playing out in India4 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 06:49 PM IST
FMCG companies in India have lately adopted the tactic of cutting pack sizes, instead of direct price hikes, to tackle rising inflationary pressures
This is a form of inflation that isn’t easily visible to you, the consumer. Yet it has been creeping into your consumption basket lately, one small cut at a time. To tackle high raw material costs, several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India are downsizing product packets, while keeping the price unchanged. Dubbed ‘shrinkflation’, this effectively means consumers are paying the same for less of the product.