How shrinkflation is playing out in India

Meanwhile, retail inflation has also been hovering above the central bank’s comfort limit of 6% for five months now, and hit an eight-year high in April. This is prompting a shift in consumption patterns. Price-sensitive Indians are moving towards low-value packs, both in rural and urban areas, across product categories from beverages to packaged foods, shows data compiled by Bizom, a retail data platform. This leaves FMCG companies with the unenviable choice between raising prices and shrinking the size of the products.