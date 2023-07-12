How soon and at what height will China’s economy peak?
Summary
- Estimates vary, depending on assumptions about population, productivity and prices
China has this year liberated its economy from the lockdowns, quarantines and other strictures of its “zero-covid" regime. But it has not freed itself from longer-term worries about its growth prospects. Its population is shrinking. Its epic housing boom is over. Thanks to a regulatory crackdown on e-commerce firms, the Communist Party has cowed the tech billionaires it once courted. Jack Ma, a former teacher who became one of China’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, has returned to teaching—in Japan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×