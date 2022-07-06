How supply chain financing will prove a boon for the MSME sector

Banks have limited their exposure to MSMEs due to the high cost of service and the risk of lending without adequate collateral. Credit risk assessment is complex for lenders due to a lack of structured financial information, historical cash flow position, repayment trends data, etc. For MSMEs, the direct result of this credit gap is a vicious cycle of high costs, low profitability, stunted growth, and an inability to withstand even minor economic shocks. An economic disruption caused by the Covid pandemic has also resulted in an almost immediate tightening of credit terms from lenders for the fortunate few who have access to the banking system. This is where obtaining low-cost financing nature of SCF comes into play in bridging the trust gap by providing lenders additional tools to manage credit risk and expand the scope of financing to include large pools of poorly understood MSMEs.