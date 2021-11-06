Congress has voted to pass the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade, a bipartisan injection of money across vast sections of the U.S. economy.

The $1 trillion package would invest in refurbishing aging roads, bridges and ports; easing transportation bottlenecks; replacing harmful lead pipes; expanding internet access; upgrading the nation’s power grid; and boosting infrastructure resilience amid growing concerns over climate change.

The spending is to be paid for with a variety of revenue streams, including more than $200 billion in repurposed funds originally intended for coronavirus relief but left unused; about $50 billion from delaying a Trump-era rule on Medicare rebates; and $50 billion from certain states returning unused unemployment insurance supplemental funds.

The legislation, spending billions in each of the next five years or more, falls short of the full ambitions of the Democratic Party, which is pursuing a separate, larger bill opposed by the Republicans. But the scope of the bill just passed makes the legislation significant in its own right.

Here is a look at how the infrastructure package will affect American consumers and businesses, and where it might fall short of expectations.

How We Commute

How We Travel

What Cars We Buy

How We Transport Goods

How We Access the Internet

How We Get Water to Our Homes

How We Cope With Climate Change

How We Get Power

The infrastructure bill stands to improve commuting across the U.S., in cities big and small, whether people travel to work by car, public transit or bicycle.

“Every kind of commuter in every kind of place has a chance to see benefits directly from this," said Adie Tomer, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and head of its metropolitan infrastructure initiative.

An estimated $226 billion in new funding will go to transportation projects, he said, such as light-rail line extensions, redesigned intersections and protected bike lanes.

Among the early visible changes will be new buses to boost comfort, accessibility and reliability, said Paul Skoutelas, chief executive of the American Public Transportation Association. Agencies also could move quickly to launch station improvements that are designed and ready to go. All told, public transit is in line for about $39 billion in additional funding.

Many road projects won’t crank up for a year or more because of the lead time needed for planning and design. During construction, commuters might face added congestion because of temporary lane closures and traffic realignments. Commuting in many areas hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, but many companies say they eventually want employees back in the office.

Even with the additional funding, one potential headwind is the nationwide labor shortage. That could slow everything from highway construction to bus manufacturing, although a road builders association says labor and material supplies should meet demand.

While the funding will be spread over five years, the money doesn’t have to be fully spent in that span. Some major projects the bill is expected to make possible aren’t forecast to be completed for a decade or longer.

—Scott Calvert

How We Travel

The legislation puts a focus on travel-related infrastructure, including airports and roads. It dedicates $66 billion for railway expansion and upgrades, representing what the White House has described as the biggest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of passenger-rail operator Amtrak in the early 1970s.

Much of that goes toward repairing and upgrading aging track, tunnels and railcars, including roughly $30 billion earmarked for the Northeast Corridor, where Amtrak estimates more than 2,200 trains travel each day—including through one leaky Baltimore tunnel built in the late 1800s.

Over time, travelers can expect faster trips as fragile stretches of track are replaced, along with new upholstery, carpets and bathrooms as Amtrak accelerates a continuing overhaul of its rolling stock, said Sean Jeans-Gail, vice president of policy and government affairs for the Rail Passengers Association, a Washington-based advocacy group.

“These things are not very glamorous, but they’re aimed at addressing decades and decades of underinvestment," Mr. Jeans-Gail said.

Amtrak hopes to add new service in Southern and Western states, where passenger-rail routes right now are limited or nonexistent, Chief Executive Bill Flynn said in August. Eventually Amtrak aims to develop high-speed rail routes, with trains potentially traveling 180 miles an hour or faster in some corridors, Mr. Flynn has said.

Airports are set to receive $25 billion in the infrastructure bill to fund renovations, including $15 billion for airport infrastructure grants, $5 billion for airport terminal projects and $5 billion to upgrade air-traffic-control tower facilities. The White House has highlighted airports as one area where the U.S. is falling short, pointing to the U.S.’s failure to make the top 25 in global airport rankings.

The new funds will help U.S. airports chip away at a backlog of needed improvements without taking on as much debt, said Earl Heffintrayer, senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service—especially helpful for smaller airports with less access to capital markets.

The improvements will only go so far. Airports Council International, an airport trade association, has said it supports the infrastructure bill but has estimated that airports have a backlog of $115 billion of infrastructure projects in the next five years, far outstripping what the bill would provide.

—Alison Sider and Jacob Bunge

What Cars We Buy

The bipartisan infrastructure bill attempts to address one of the biggest barriers to electric-vehicle adoption: access to fast charging.

The bill proposes $7.5 billion for a nationwide charging infrastructure to fill gaps in the patchwork of electric-vehicle chargers across the U.S. Another $5 billion will be dedicated to replacing buses with zero-emission vehicles, including electric school buses.

The effort to build infrastructure for electric vehicles would help ensure long-lasting demand for battery-powered cars, even outside dense city centers, said Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president for research at the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Center for Automotive Research.

“Building out the charging network is really critical," Ms. Dziczek said. “Once we build and maintain that infrastructure, it’s going to benefit future generations and future vehicles and really support this transition."

The package won’t include an expansion of tax credits for electric-car purchases, which is included in the separate party-line effort of Democrats. That legislation is opposed not only by Republicans, but aspects of it are also opposed by moderate Democrats in the Senate. Its fate is unclear.

—Nora Naughton

How We Transport Goods

Projects focused on freight, rather than consumer lines, will get more attention in the coming years when compared with past infrastructure efforts—something that could help clear bottlenecks in supply chains and delivery channels.

“One of the biggest changes we see coming out of this plan is the lens through which freight projects are evaluated," said Elaine Nessle, executive director of the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors.

The $100 billion in competitive grant money over the next five years will give larger, more ambitious freight projects better access to federal funds than they may have under current programs based on formulas that typically favor smaller, ready-to-go plans for roads and bridges.

“Freight projects tend to be complex and cross borders and involve multiple modes," said Ms. Nessle. “So far that reason, competitive grants are very important to them moving forward."

As likely beneficiaries of the shift in how funds are doled out, the group points to projects such as the Southern California Multimodal Freight Network Project and the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency Program, a yearslong effort to clear the clogs from mashed-together freight rail, commuter train and road routes in that city.

The sheer magnitude of the dollars is important, said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow at the Eno Center for Transportation, but a shift toward what he called “tangible deliverables" will have a long-term impact on freight movement.

“The bill is trying to move beyond having money as the sole metric," he said. “It’s always been hard to focus on the impact of freight on the economy because other things like commuter congestion tend to motivate individual voters. This kind of attention could really take down a lot of the specific cargo bottlenecks in the country."

—Paul Page

How We Access the Internet

The infrastructure proposal aims to close the so-called digital divide between Americans who have access to high-speed internet, and those who lack it.

It attacks two long-running problems, both of which were laid bare during the Covid-19 pandemic: Some Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet, while others have access but can’t afford to subscribe.

On affordability, the legislation would make permanent a subsidy to help low-income households pay for high-speed internet service, setting it at $30 a month. That is lower than the $50 a month that millions of those households are currently receiving under an emergency pandemic program launched earlier this year, but analysts still expect it to help some American households keep their broadband plans—and to boost the bottom lines of internet-service providers.

The law also creates a $42.5 billion program to expand access to high-speed networks. While the government has spent billions of dollars on deploying broadband networks, the new program significantly expands the amount of funding for that purpose.

It also lets state officials take the lead in deciding how the funds are spent, with each state’s plan approved by the Commerce Department. That is a departure from previous programs run largely at the federal level.

Effectively, lawmakers are betting that local officials will have a better sense than Washington about which communities most need the funds. The law also opens the door for states to make grants to internet providers outside traditional cable and phone companies, such as nonprofits, cooperatives and municipalities. And it requires that new networks have a download speed of at least 100 megabits per second, a higher bar than in many previous federal programs.

Don’t expect the $42.5 billion to start flowing immediately. To decide which areas need service, lawmakers are asking the Federal Communications Commission to map where service is and isn’t available—a complex undertaking that the agency is already scrambling to complete.

States must also develop broadband spending plans and jump through several hoops to get the Biden administration’s endorsement. Funds might not start actually flowing until late 2023 at the earliest, say analysts at Capital Alpha Partners.

—Ryan Tracy

How We Get Water to Our Homes

The infrastructure bill would funnel billions to states to reduce lead in drinking water by jump-starting the long-lagging effort to eliminate potentially dangerous lead pipes, which connect public water mains to private homes.

Lead, even at low levels, has been linked to nervous-system damage, learning disabilities and slowed growth in children, as well as complications for pregnant women, according to scientists and public-health officials. Over time, lead pipes can corrode, causing lead to mix with water as it enters the home.

Many Americans can’t afford to spend thousands of dollars to replace them. The infrastructure bill includes $15 billion for lead-pipe replacement. About half of the funding in the bill would be provided to states in the form of grants, the other half as loans.

The spending falls short of President Biden’s initial proposal for $45 billion in such spending. The White House says the funding in the infrastructure bill will nonetheless be enough to replace every lead pipe in the U.S. drinking-water system, a contention that advocacy groups and local officials dispute.

States could apply to use additional funding in the legislation designed for broader drinking-water projects to replace lead service lines, the White House said. Local officials and advocacy groups said states aren’t likely to use that broader pot of money to replace lead pipes because they have other, more pressing needs, some of which are legally mandated.

As they have sought to replace lead pipes in recent years, states and cities have grappled with a series of logistical hurdles, ranging from finding trained workers to convincing the public that lead is a health concern. Estimates of the number of lead pipes in the U.S., as well as the cost of replacing them, vary widely, making it difficult to gauge how much money is needed to complete the job.

—Andrew Restuccia

How We Cope With Climate Change

Storm- and disaster-preparation projects to address worsening floods, droughts and wildfires will get billions in funding, the largest ever federal investment in climate resilience, said Mr. Tomer of the Brookings Institution.

“It should have far-reaching impacts into most U.S. industries for years, if not decades to come," Mr. Tomer said. “We know through recent insurance records, business expenses and household grief that a changing climate impacts our economy in negative ways."

Coping with climate change is the overarching theme of the bill, which includes $8 billion for wildfire management, $6 billion for drought management, $8.3 billion for water storage, desalination and recycling, as well as $12.5 billion for flood mitigation, Mr. Tomer said.

The kind of projects and programs that could receive funding include bayou improvements in Houston, or support for mangrove forests in Atlantic Coast states to reduce storm surges. The funding could also help build rain gardens in urban areas—small strips of green space between streets and sidewalks to help absorb storm-water runoff.

Projects will filter down to states and cities through agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Interior and the Army Corps of Engineers, Mr. Tomer said.

Daniel Kaniewski, managing director at Marsh McLennan and former deputy administrator for resilience at FEMA, said the bill would help close the “resilience gap" between being vulnerable and being protected from disasters.

The bill includes an additional $1 billion over five years for FEMA infrastructure grants to help fund projects such as strengthening flood walls, or buying out and relocating homeowners in areas that continually flood. FEMA can give priority to grants to communities with more-stringent building standards, which might encourage more communities to improve codes, Mr. Kaniewski said.

“Think about who benefits—anyone or anything behind that flood wall, homes and government property, public infrastructure, but also businesses that are going to be able to stay open instead of closing during a flood," he said. “That’s a game changer."

Still, businesses and communities will have to make their own investments, too, he said.

“If we expect the federal government to underwrite every single resilience project in the country," he said, “we’re probably going to be waiting a long time."

—Jennifer Hiller

How We Get Power

States, utilities and other developers will get billions of dollars to strengthen power lines against disasters that over the past year alone have paralyzed parts of the U.S. power grid: fires, heat waves, a hurricane and record cold.

Last year a record 22 weather-related events, including wildfires and hurricanes, caused $1 billion or more in damage, according to Fitch Ratings. A total of $95 billion in damage in 2020—double the annual average—came before a February freeze this year that left millions of people in Texas without power for days and led to more than 200 deaths; and before Hurricane Ida took out more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines in Louisiana and Mississippi this summer.

The infrastructure package would put up about $28 billion for resiliency, according to a Senate summary. That includes grant programs to find new ways for avoiding blackouts in extreme conditions, and to strengthen lines against wildfires and other disasters, or to prevent power lines from starting such fires.

It puts up another $36 billion to develop technology for cleaner energy. That includes an emphasis on making fossil fuels less damaging to the environment by funding systems to capture the carbon-dioxide emissions from burning them, and the development of hydrogen fuel with no greenhouse-gas emissions.

The Energy Department would get $25 billion for demonstration programs funded through public-private partnerships to help commercialize projects, the department has said. That has drawn interest from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, who promised to commit $1.5 billion for joint projects with the U.S. government if the bill passed.

The White House has touted the package as a historic investment, but analysts and advocates say it is only a fraction of what is needed to solve the grid’s problems. These critics say funding for high-voltage, cross-state transmission lines is especially paltry.

A Princeton-led study found the country would need to build $360 billion of such lines through 2030 to move toward eliminating greenhouse-gas emissions from the U.S. power grid. The infrastructure bill devotes just $2.5 billion for such transmission—according to the Princeton team—through a revolving fund to help build new capacity. Other funding in the bill open to broader applications could lead to as much as $12 billion for transmission, said Rob Gramlich, executive director of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, an advocacy group.

—Timothy Puko

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

