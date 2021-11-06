How the $1 trillion infrastructure bill aims to affect Americans’ lives

A Princeton-led study found the country would need to build $360 billion of such lines through 2030 to move toward eliminating greenhouse-gas emissions from the U.S. power grid. The infrastructure bill devotes just $2.5 billion for such transmission—according to the Princeton team—through a revolving fund to help build new capacity. Other funding in the bill open to broader applications could lead to as much as $12 billion for transmission, said Rob Gramlich, executive director of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, an advocacy group.