How the Fed might act in a US default

How the Fed might act in a US default5 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:41 AM IST
Despite Powell's protestations, the Fed would have a role in trying to limit the harm to financial stability. In past debt-ceiling standoffs - in 2011 and 2013 - Fed staff and policymakers developed a playbook that would likely provide a starting point.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at his press conference on Wednesday is likely to get asked - again - what contingencies he plans for in the event of a US debt default, and he is likely to say - again - that there is no central bank silver bullet to shield the economy from such a damaging event.
