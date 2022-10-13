How the Fed might slow down

But the problem with raising rates by so much at each meeting is that it doesn’t give the Fed much time to gauge what its past rate increases have done. Monetary policy works with variable lags, affecting some parts of the economy, such as the housing market, rather quickly, and others, such as the labor market, more slowly. And indeed the housing market has gotten slammed, but the labor market is only now showing signs of loosening up a bit. So it might be that policy is already restrictive enough to cool down the economy, and inflation, as much as policy makers want, but by the time they figure that out they might have raised rates by a whole lot more.

