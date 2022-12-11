How the global economy is shaping up for 2023, according to an IMF official
The US may find it difficult to avoid a recession, Gita Gopinath says
In a world of inflation, energy crises, higher interest rates and the lingering threat of Covid, where are economies around the world heading—and what steps should governments be taking to help them out?
For insights, Greg Ip, The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator, spoke with Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Journal’s CEO Council Summit.
Here are edited excerpts of the conversation.
WSJ: In October, the IMF projected economic growth of about 2.7% next year and said we’re going to avoid a global recession. How has the outlook changed since then?
MS. GOPINATH: What we said in October was that 2023 will be worse than 2022. That remains true. Growth will slow. In October, we had it at 2.7%; we will have an updated number in January.
For the U.S. and the euro area, quarter three of this year surprised on the upside. We are seeing resilience in the U.S. labor market, in consumption spending in the U.S., both of which were more positive than what we expected.
In the case of Europe, we also saw greater resilience. But the most recent high-frequency indicators that we are seeing, if you look at retail spending, is very negative.
The region where I would say the outlook has darkened noticeably is China. Compared to October, we had downside risks in China from Covid lockdowns, property-sector crises. We are seeing weakness in private consumption, weaker than we had expected. Weaker mobility than we had expected.
That’s the big change. But, again, going into 2023, we have a broad-based slowdown in the global economy.
WSJ: Will the U.S. avoid a recession and achieve the much hoped-for soft landing?
MS. GOPINATH: We have the average growth for the year for the U.S. next year at 1%. The possibility of avoiding a recession is really narrow for the U.S. You also have a significant fiscal tightening, a slowing economy and the unemployment rate going up. The unemployment rate is at record lows, and it’s an incredibly tight labor market. Given all the policy tightening that’s happened, that unemployment rate should go up.
WSJ: The more resilient the labor market remains, the stronger wage growth is. Isn’t the fact that the labor market is so resilient just making the Fed’s job harder?
MS. GOPINATH: Based on the data we have right now, it is an incredibly resilient labor market. I think everybody has been waiting to see more adjustment than what we’ve seen so far. It is a surprise that it has stayed this strong. With this kind of pace of monetary tightening, there are few precedents in history. We should expect to see this bring down inflation, which is why the Fed is doing this.
WSJ: The consensus view was that Europe would have a recession because they sustained a catastrophic rise in energy cost. But in the last few weeks that has improved. How do you read the latest tea leaves on Europe?
MS. GOPINATH: I think the fourth quarter is going to be negative growth. It’s what we have. It’s what everybody is forecasting, the first part of next year too would see a weakness in the euro area, given the size of the energy shock that they’ve had to deal with, and the cost of living that they’ve had.
That, by the way, is an interesting difference between what we’re seeing in Europe and the U.S. U.S. consumption is still holding up very strongly, but we’re seeing weaknesses in the euro area. We will update our numbers in January. But I think we have about half of the euro area that will be in contraction in winter.
WSJ: With respect to China, Covid continues to spread, and the lockdowns have become more disruptive. What’s your assessment of the policy approach the Chinese are taking now?
MS. GOPINATH: The policy of zero Covid worked very well for China at the beginning. They recovered very quickly. If you look at the number of deaths from Covid, China has done really well.
But we have a new form of the virus, highly contagious. It is a big challenge for China because, if you look at the vaccination rates among those above the age of 80, it’s quite low. If you have a very quick opening up from lockdowns, there is the risk that you would have a large number of people in hospitals. That could overwhelm the healthcare system.
They are moving more aggressively to get higher vaccination rates. The movement has to be toward getting more vaccination rates, increasing healthcare capacity and then having a safe exit.
WSJ: Going beyond zero Covid, what’s the medium-, longer-term outlook for China? I believe the fund’s medium-term forecast is 4.6%, which is low for China but good for almost anybody else. But there are many structural secular headwinds. Is that still a realistic forecast for China?
MS. GOPINATH: We will have a new forecast for the medium-term growth for China in January. There are several headwinds. There is a shrinking workforce. We have weakness in productivity growth that continues to be a major concern. All of this points toward a medium-term growth that’s slowing. It used to be 6%, we brought it down to 4.6%, and in January, we will be going lower.
WSJ: Let’s turn to inflation. Chief of staff to President Biden, Ron Klain, said, “We’re not putting up the ‘Mission Accomplished’ sign yet, but we are seeing some moderation." The markets seem to be optimistic. Is the inflation problem solved?
MS. GOPINATH: I think of the markets like kids in a car drive. “Are we there yet? Are we there yet?" We have a Fed that needs to be the adult.
Yes, there was one good inflation reading, the one for October. The more relevant question is how far the inflation number is from the target. That’s the bigger concern, and how long it will take to get back down to 2%.
We do have, even in our own forecast, that we’ll come down to around 3% by the end of next year.
The expectation was that you could get inflation down without needing significant monetary-policy tightening, if any at all. You had a very odd adjustment because of the pandemic, with a big crash in demand for energy. The expectation was that this will rebound. Prices will come back up, things will unwind themselves.
It’s clear that the concept of transitory inflation is no longer valid. The expectation is that inflation will come down, but what will it take? It’s taken about 400 basis points of interest-rate increases so far. From everything we know, there will be more. How long do you keep it at that level?
WSJ: Another phrase you often hear is that we might have been through a regime change in inflation. The notion is that for the past 20 or 30 years, all of the structural headwinds in the global economy have been to push inflation down, whether it was demographics or globalization or technology.
Today, you hear that the headwinds are in the opposite direction. Deglobalization, shortages of energy, climate transition, demographics. What’s your view?
MS. GOPINATH: We’ve had 3½ decades where central bankers didn’t really have a big trade-off to deal with. They were able to keep interest rates low, get more people into the labor market, reduce unemployment, without worrying about the risk of inflation.
That has probably ended. We are in an environment where there will be trade-offs that central bankers will have to deal with.
If you stimulate the economy too much, you have risks of getting inflation too high. Unlike the last couple of decades, when supply shocks were really not a big problem, I don’t think that’s true anymore.
One very simple sector in which that’s not going to be the case is energy. It varies around the world. For Europe, we are concerned that the energy crisis is not just an issue for this winter but for the next several years.
WSJ: Well, the old rule was that you look through a supply shock, unless you saw it feeding into inflation expectations. Is that rule no longer valid?
MS. GOPINATH: It depends on when the supply shock is happening, and it depends on how large it is. What happened, in the last couple of years, was you had an economy where demand was coming back very strongly. In that environment, if you get sector supply shocks, the combination can be fairly toxic in getting inflation up.
WSJ: There’s a whole series of meetings coming in the next week or so. The Fed and the European Central Bank have told us they plan to raise rates. By exactly how much, to be determined. Do you think that central banks are more likely to tighten too much or too little?
MS. GOPINATH: Given the uncertainty around the outlook, given we live in this world with all these different shocks that keep surprising us, I would say that the likelihood of there being mistakes on either side, there’s a high probability of that.
Though we’re still in the point where real interest rates, which is really what matters for how tight monetary policy is, in the U.S. has only recently entered positive territory. We could see some more interest rates going up.
In the euro area, real rates are still very negative. They’re getting toward normalization by the end of this year. But they’re not in tightening territory yet.
When I think about the problem of bringing inflation down durably, I do think that the risks of doing too little remain higher.
WSJ: We’re coming out of the pandemic period when there was an extraordinarily high level of fiscal expansion designed to offset those effects. In fact, this is the second shock we’ve been through in 15 years. As a result, debt levels are very high around the world. Where do you see risks?
MS. GOPINATH: We’ve had a period where fiscal and monetary policy worked in the same direction. It made sense to ease monetary policy, to ease fiscal policy. There wasn’t a complication associated with that. But now we’re in a situation where it’s not as easy a policy choice to make. You have to bring inflation down, which requires fiscal policy to be in restricted territory overall. But at the same time, you have a cost-of-living crisis around the world. You have to help the vulnerable. That’s the challenge that’s being faced, and you can see that in countries where monetary policy is tightening, but at the same time fiscal policy is taking off in a different direction.
There is a strong reaction to that, and you can see that in terms of costs of borrowing going up.
Regarding debt, without a doubt, there are several countries that are either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress. That’s about 60% of low-income countries, 25% of emerging markets. Now, if you put that in terms of their size relative to global GDP, that’s still a small number. So we don’t really, at this point, have a systemic debt crisis in terms of having big or major emerging-market economies in that group.
Now, again, we have high levels of debt everywhere in the world. We are concerned about what can happen as these interest-rate hikes pass through into the system. We could see surprises. There’s been financial tightening that’s happened, but we could see a lot worse.
Those are the risks that we worry about. More generally in terms of financial-stability risks, we are worried about what’s happening with nonbank financial institutions. The parts where we have hidden leverage.
But the banking sector itself for advanced economies is in sound shape. They’ve been stress tested.
