How the global economy is shaping up for 2023, according to an IMF official

MS. GOPINATH: We’ve had a period where fiscal and monetary policy worked in the same direction. It made sense to ease monetary policy, to ease fiscal policy. There wasn’t a complication associated with that. But now we’re in a situation where it’s not as easy a policy choice to make. You have to bring inflation down, which requires fiscal policy to be in restricted territory overall. But at the same time, you have a cost-of-living crisis around the world. You have to help the vulnerable. That’s the challenge that’s being faced, and you can see that in countries where monetary policy is tightening, but at the same time fiscal policy is taking off in a different direction.