Global recession likely in 2023: How it may affect the Indian capital market?

The previous market downturns were followed by an easing monetary policy that served as an antidote; however, unlike previously, an immediate easing policy will not be followed this time by advanced economies. We are coming off one of the most significant tightening in history as governments withdraw COVID stimulus and raise interest rates to control persistent multi-decadal high inflation globally. An uncalibrated series of rate hikes pose the risk of an economic slowdown for economies. In the last twelve months, the fed funds rate has seen the largest changes since 1981, in the ECB target rate since the creation of the eurozone, and the broadest tightening of global central bank policy since 1980. That tightening has been so aggressive because inflation is persistently beating expectations. This infatuation with interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainties globally has led to investors moving money to the US and the dollar reaching record highs while other currencies lose value.