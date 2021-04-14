How the pandemic crunched state budgets in India

Markets expect higher borrowing from states in the second half but if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) starts normalizing monetary policy by then, this could push up bond yields, and raise borrowing costs for states. The RBI has indicated that it will do whatever it takes to keep yields low, at least for the first half of the fiscal year, when the central government is the major borrower. But it is not clear if that policy will continue in the second half, when state governments typically borrow more. If the economic recovery picks up pace, RBI may well shift its stance by then.