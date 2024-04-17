Economy
How the rupee’s fall can impact the economy and what RBI can do about it
Summary
- The rupee continues to get weaker against the US dollar, which is bad news as India remains a net importer
The rupee has fallen to a new low of 83.5 against the dollar. This has wide ramifications, making exports lucrative but imports expensive. Mint looks at why the currency is falling, how it impacts everybody and what can RBI do.
