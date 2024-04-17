How the rupee’s fall can impact the economy and what RBI can do about it

By how much has the rupee depreciated?

The value of the rupee fell to an all-time closing low of 83.54 against the dollar on Tuesday. It had gone even lower at 83.57 during intra-day trade but likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India prevented a further slide. It ended with a 9 paise or 0.10% depreciation and was still one of the better performing currencies among Asian economies. The Indonesian Rupiah depreciated 2%, Taiwanese dollar 0.34%, South Korean won 0.76%, the yen 0.28%, Thai baht 0.21% and yuan 0.18%. In the mid-term however, the rupee has now depreciated by over 9% in the last 2 years (see table). This is steeper than the long-term trend.