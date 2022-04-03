The impact of Ukraine war on Indian growth

Wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine constitute nearly one quarter of the world’s total wheat exports. While the war has impacted the wheat supply chain, it has opened up an opportunity for India to export to countries that have traditionally not been an importer of Indian wheat. Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine are major exporters of fertilizers also. Thus, prices of fertilizers have risen more than 50% since the war broke out. The war can also exacerbate semiconductor shortages the world has been troubled with over the last two years—Ukraine is a supplier of neon, a key ingredient for making chips.