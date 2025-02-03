How the US-Canada-Mexico tariffs will work—and what products are targeted
Summary
- Uncertainty surrounds the trade war touched off by Trump’s tariffs. But some of the basics are taking shape.
The Trump administration said Saturday it will levy 25% import tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, with Canadian energy products facing a 10% tariff. The announcement also includes an extra 10% tariff on imports from China. The tariffs will take effect on Tuesday. Already, Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs, and Mexico has pledged to do the same.