How the US-Canada-Mexico tariffs will work—and what products are targeted

If the tariffs prompt U.S. companies to turn to other countries for imports, those levies can be avoided, of course. Though in those instances, Canadian, Mexican and Chinese workers might lose jobs. Under that scenario, Americans would also likely pay higher prices, with more goods coming from alternative suppliers that face higher costs. If production shifts to the U.S., Americans would likely pay higher prices as well, though some of that would likely go toward the wages and profits of other Americans.