How the US is making a bottom-up recovery
- Households with the lowest incomes are bouncing back better from the Covid-19 crisis than more-affluent ones
Rising prices are cutting spending power, interest rates are pushing higher and a growing list of companies is warning a recession may loom. Yet poor and working-class Americans appear to be not only holding their own in this environment, but also perhaps doing better.
In the context of the widening income and wealth gaps that have characterized the country since the 1980s, it is a remarkable development, underscoring how the pandemic has disrupted ingrained economic patterns. If it persists—a big if—it could have long-lasting consequences.
Recessions are bad for most people, but they tend to hit the poor and working class hardest. Lacking the financial resources to ride out a downturn and often among the first to get fired and last to get rehired, poorer people often need years to get their heads above water.
The Covid-19 crisis was different. First, several rounds of government relief buoyed household finances. This was especially true for poorer households, for whom the level of payments, relative to income and wealth, was more meaningful. Second, as the economy bounced back and employers struggled to hire, wages for lower-income people started rising at a faster clip than for people with higher incomes—a marked contrast from the years following the financial crisis, when wage growth at lower income levels was moribund.
The better wage growth has made it easier for lower-income workers to keep up with inflation. Labor Department information shows that for a worker at the upper limit of the bottom 10% by income, typical weekly earnings in the second quarter were 9% higher than they were a year earlier, and 17.1% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019. That outpaces gains of 8.6% and 13.2% in the Labor Department’s measure of consumer prices over the same respective periods.
Similarly, a wage tracker developed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that the 12-month moving average of annualized monthly wage growth for workers in the bottom quartile by income was 7.3% as of last month. That compares with 4% for workers in the top quartile. A wealth and income-inequality data set developed by economists Thomas Blanchet, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman shows that, as of July, average labor income among working-age adults in the bottom income quartile was up by 12.8% from December 2019, after adjusting for inflation. Those in the top quartile saw a slimmer gain, of 5%.
Those income gains, in turn, have enabled poorer people to hang on to much of the wealth that has accrued to them during the pandemic. Messrs. Blanchet, Saez and Zucman estimate that inflation-adjusted wealth for those in the bottom half by income is now 162% higher than in December 2019. Wealth among those in the top 10%, who have more of their money tied up in the stock market, rose by 15.6%. Slicing things a different way and tapping a separate source of data, Federal Reserve figures released last week showed that net worth within households in the bottom half by net worth was 123% higher at of the end of the second quarter from the fourth quarter of 2019, versus a 22% gain for the top decile.
Cash balances have fallen from their pandemic peaks, but still appear elevated. The Fed’s figures show that cash and cash equivalents among those in the bottom half by net worth were 2.1% lower in the second quarter than the first, but still up 49% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Similarly, Bank of America economists find that savings and checking account balances among their bank’s customers remained elevated as of August, writing that the “largest proportionate increases in median savings and checking balances are seen in lower income households."
No group is monolithic. Although the overall finances of the poor and working class appear to have improved greatly over the course of the pandemic, some are certainly worse off. People who aren’t employed haven’t benefited from the wage gains that many lower-income workers have received, for example, while still limited savings buffers leave many poor people an accident or illness away from financial ruin. The Fed’s efforts to slow the economy—particularly if those measures bring on a recession—could easily sweep away the gains the poor have made.
But by the same token, better household finances would make it easier for the poor to weather any downturn. And meanwhile, while rising prices might lead them to spend more carefully—nobody likes to see his or her savings drained away—a sudden curtailment of spending might not be in the cards.
