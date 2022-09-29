How the US is making a bottom-up recovery

Those income gains, in turn, have enabled poorer people to hang on to much of the wealth that has accrued to them during the pandemic. Messrs. Blanchet, Saez and Zucman estimate that inflation-adjusted wealth for those in the bottom half by income is now 162% higher than in December 2019. Wealth among those in the top 10%, who have more of their money tied up in the stock market, rose by 15.6%. Slicing things a different way and tapping a separate source of data, Federal Reserve figures released last week showed that net worth within households in the bottom half by net worth was 123% higher at of the end of the second quarter from the fourth quarter of 2019, versus a 22% gain for the top decile.

