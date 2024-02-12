How the world economy learned to love chaos

So far there does not seem to be much evidence that problems in the Red Sea are derailing the economy. PMI data suggest that manufacturers are facing longer delivery times. This is consistent with ships rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, which increases the length of a journey between Shanghai and Rotterdam to 14,000 miles, from 11,000. Yet in almost all economies shipping costs are a tiny fraction of the overall price of a good. Even the most pessimistic wonks are pencilling in a jump in inflation, because of the Red Sea disruption, that amounts to little more than a rounding error.