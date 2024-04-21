How the world economy learned to love chaos

So far there does not seem to be much evidence that attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are capsizing the economy. PMI data suggest that manufacturers face longer delivery times. This is consistent with ships rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, which increases the length of a trip between Shanghai and Rotterdam to 23,000km, from 18,000km. However in almost all economies shipping costs are just a tiny fraction of the overall price of a good. Even the most pessimistic wonks are pencilling in a rise in inflation, because of the Red Sea disruption, that amounts to little more than a rounding error.