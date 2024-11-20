How the world’s poor stopped catching up

Just as the rich world did not make convergence happen, it is not to blame for the stalling of development today. It is true that the West’s efforts are as flawed as ever. The IMF and World Bank are juggling promoting reform and development with fighting climate change, and are caught in the middle of the power struggle between America and China, which is making it fiendishly hard to restructure poor countries’ debts. Aid budgets have been squeezed, hurting global public-health campaigns, as Bill Gates argues in our online By Invitation column. Cash has been diverted from helping the poorest to other causes, such as greening power grids and helping refugees. Of what aid money remains, much is wasted rather than being spent after careful study of what works. The “Sustainable Development Goals", by which the UN judges human progress, are hopelessly sprawling and vague.