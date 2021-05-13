Subscribe
Home >Economy >How to correctly read the IIP numbers and the scary truth it reveals about Indian economy

How to correctly read the IIP numbers and the scary truth it reveals about Indian economy

The base effect will continue to impact economic data in the months to come. A worker holds a copper plate as he works on printed circuit board (Image for representation)
3 min read . 02:54 PM IST Vivek Kaul

  • The base effect is at work here. The index contracted by 18.67% in March 2020 from a year earlier because of a nationwide lockdown, which brought industrial production to a standstill in many parts of the country last year

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for March was released on Tuesday. As can be seen from the chart that follows, the IIP grew by 22.35% from a year earlier. This is the fastest the country’s industrial output rose in the current series of the IIP, with 2011-12 as the base year for computing growth.

The IIP grew by 22.35% from a year earlier.
