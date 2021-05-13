This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The base effect is at work here. The index contracted by 18.67% in March 2020 from a year earlier because of a nationwide lockdown, which brought industrial production to a standstill in many parts of the country last year
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for March was released on Tuesday. As can be seen from the chart that follows, the IIP grew by 22.35% from a year earlier. This is the fastest the country’s industrial output rose in the current series of the IIP, with 2011-12 as the base year for computing growth.